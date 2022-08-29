Palmeiras x Athletico in Libertadores: commentator points favorite

Credit: Palmeiras x Athetico in Libertadores: Muller pins who will win both games / Photo: Reproduction / Disclosure

The Mesa Redonda program made a poll among commentators to point out which team will win the confrontation between Palmeiras and Athletico-PR. For Muller, a former player for Verdão and São Paulo, the team led by Abel Ferreira will win both matches in the semifinals of Libertadores da América.

Muller went further and pointed out that coach Abel Ferreira is having a great time in Verdão and that Athletico’s defensive game should favor the São Paulo team. For the commentator, Palmeiras should win both matches at home and away from home, as he does not believe that Felipão’s retranqueiro style with 3 defenders and 3 defensive midfielders will face the alviverde team.

Commentators compared Abel Ferreira and Felipão

The Mesa Redonda program presented statistical data and the performance comparison of the two technicians at Palmeiras. In terms of performance, Abel Ferreira leads with 65.4% while Felipão appears with 58.1%.

Commentators participated in a poll on Mesa Redonda and pointed out that the best coach at the moment is Abel Ferreira, who received 5 votes. Felipão had 3 votes.

Libertadores semifinal starts this Tuesday (30/08)

Palmeiras and Athletico will play the first game of the Libertadores da América semifinal next Tuesday. The first game will be held at Arena da Baixada at 21:30 and the second game will take place on 06/09 at Allianz Parque at the same time.

The winner of the semifinal dispute will win the spot for the grand final of the tournament, where he will take on Vélez Sarsfield or Flamengo. If Verdão and Rubro-Negro advance to the grand final, they will repeat the historic final of the previous edition where Palestra Itália won in stoppage time with a goal by Deyverson.