Penn Badgley and Matt Shakman Negotiate Castings for the Film Rolling Stone

Penn Badgley would play Reed Richards, while Matt Shakman would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to direct the new mutant movie.

With the merger of 20th Century Fox with the Walt Disney Company, Fantastic Four is one of the most awaited films by fans of the Marvel. With a premiere scheduled for 2024, the mutant movie is now looking for names to represent the new phase of mutants in the world. Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

after leaving Jon Watts of the direction, responsible for the franchise of the Spider man with Tom Hollandinformation from deadline point out that Matt Shakmandirector of Wandavision (2021) will lead the new project of the marvel studios. Furthermore, Penn Badgley would be in negotiation to give life to the Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (via The Direct).

Journalist and film critic, Devin Faraciclarified to the portal The Direct rumors about the possibility of the hero being played by a black actor, pointing out that the Marvel does not intend to deviate from the classic pattern already seen in previous films of Fantastic Four.

the guys with whom [a Marvel] is talking are all white guys. That guy from the series “You” [Penn Badgley]is the one who probably already has the role.

Until the moment, Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin are confirmed as executive producers on the project. It is worth remembering that this is not the first attempt to bring the team of mutants to theaters.

Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and ben grimm/Thing already won two versions in theaters, made by Fox: one in 2005, with Chris Evans, Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd and Michael Chiklis in the cast; and another in 2015, with Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller and Jamie Bell.

Mutants were introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) per John Krasinkiwho interpreted a variant of the Mr Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), alongside Professor Xavier de Patrick Stewart.