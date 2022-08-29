Persian rugs reinvent themselves to survive new tastes – 08/29/2022

Lighter colors, modern geometric figures, smaller dimensions, cheaper prices… Persian rugs are changing skin to adapt to a market in full transformation and where competition from China, India or Turkey has become fierce.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Tehran has again held its annual carpet exhibition, with 400 exhibitors from across the country.

Ahad Azimzadeh, who presents himself as “the largest exporter of Persian rugs in the world”, notes a fundamental transformation of this ancient art.

“A revolution is taking place,” says the 65-year-old.

“Of course, traditional rugs have their customers”, with their floral motifs and large dimensions, “but the future belongs to modern handmade tapestries”, he says before a 3 m² copy in which 102 personalities such as Charlie Chaplin are represented. , Stalin or Einstein.

The piece took five years to make and sells for around $90,000. For comparison, a 2,000 m² rug made in Tabriz sells for $120 million, and a 170-year-old Kashan silk rug sells for $160,000.

“Classical Persian carpet motifs are millennia old, but today there is a strong demand for contemporary forms, more appropriate for modern homes”, he points out.

“The new generation wants lighter colors and smaller sizes.”

“Mindset Change”

A rug made in Tabriz, during an exhibition of Iranian rugs Image: AFP

Persian rugs remain highly valued, but sales have fallen over the past 30 years, in part due to competition from India and China.

“In 1994, sales of Iranian rugs abroad amounted to 1.7 billion dollars and represented 40% of our non-oil exports,” Ahmad Karimi Esfahani, head of the union of Iranian rug manufacturers and exporters, told AFP.

In 2021-2022, overseas sales were capped at $64 million, according to Iran’s National Carpet Center.

Karimi explains that Western sanctions related to Iran’s nuclear program “certainly” played a role. Although the drop “is mainly explained by the great diversity of rugs on the market, and by the change in mentality and taste of the new generations”.

“People today see the rug as a consumer good that is placed at the door, whereas before it was an investment. The rug represented capital for the future. It has already lost its status as an art object”, he laments.

Abas Arsin represents the third generation of entrepreneurs, having created what he calls the “transition mat” 25 years ago. His concept is to reduce the traditional bright colors by rubbing them and exposing them to the sun.

“When I started with this technique, my father and older brother didn’t understand what I was doing.”

According to him, India, Pakistan, Turkey and China have overtaken Iran in the international rug market because “we Iranians have had less relations with the rest of the world and we haven’t seen the changes coming.”

A “revolution”, that of rugs, which, however, is far from unanimously supported.

“It’s a fad and as such it will go away,” says Hamid Sayahfar, a 54-year-old businessman who lives between Tehran and Toronto.

According to him, modern rugs “may be good for decorating offices, but not a house.”