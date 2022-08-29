Pleasure, Erick: with preference for the first name, Chilean debuts for Flamengo and does well with passes | Flamengo

Announced on July 29 by Flamengo, Erick debuted a month later this Sunday, in a 1-0 victory over Botafogo. Yea, Erick and not Pulgar.

He had little time on the field and a brief interview in the mixed zone of Nilton Santos, but the short clipping was enough to show the good level of passing, a different technical gesture and personality to reinforce that he prefers to be called by his baptismal name and not by his surname. .

Request fulfilled and underlined: Erick entered the field at 32 minutes and 20 seconds. At 33 minutes and seven seconds came the first touch of the ball. Accompanied by Lucas Fernandes, he received the back, but turned quickly and, with a first-class touch, avoided the pressure by returning to Everton Ribeiro.

Another beautiful move happened at 34 minutes and 54 seconds, when he tricked Júnior Santos with another quick body turn. He threatened to turn to the defense, but took Júnior out of the play and, accompanied by Jeffinho, handed over to Arrascaeta. (see the bids in the video below).

– I felt very comfortable. I had already been training with the group, and they have helped me a lot. I think that was reflected on the field, and the team played a good game. As I told the crowd, I always want to win on the field. I think I got off to a good start today. I want to repeat: I will always give my best for the team and the fans.

In the 18 minutes on the field, Erick made 10 passes and missed just one (90% utilization). Who was also on the same level within the question, with 96% hit (48 out of 50), was fellow countryman Arturo Vidal. The debutant celebrated the happy night for the Chileans.

– Happy (to debut) and always happy with Arturo. He likes to score. Happy with my debut, I was very anxious and wanted to play with the rest of the team. And the team won, which is the most important thing.

Eric made an important clarification. On social media, a question has been reverberated by the crowd in recent weeks: why Pulgar (as the crowd says) hadn’t premiered yet? After 30 days came the first game and the explanation.

– I talked a lot with the mister. One of the things to be well on the pitch is to be well physically. I told him (Dorival) that I felt I lacked a bit of physical strength work. I’m a very patient player too, my opportunity came and I think I helped the team. Physically I feel very good. I worked a lot, I was very patient with the physical work. Now I feel 100% physically, I hope to have more minutes and keep working.

Feeling of debuting in a classic and what did you know about the rivalry between Flamengo and Botafogo

– Before the match, they talked a lot about the match for us who are outsiders, they explained a lot to us about this type of game. It was a difficult match, but we always have our weapons. This reflected on the field. I repeat: it was a difficult game, but we were the ones we block the arc (we defend the goal).

Understanding with Gomes and Thiago Maia, midfielders with whom I had not played yet

– There is a very good relationship with them both. Every day in the field we help each other. It’s a very healthy competition between us, which is the best for the team.

Duel with Velez Sarsfield

– It will be a very difficult game in Argentina, but we will leave with the mentality of the game we had here. We are in a position to compete on an international level.

Erick Pulgar comments on his debut for Flamengo and jokes with Vidal

Do you know if Vidal has already found the puppy – did the compatriot offer a reward to whoever found his daughter’s dog in Chile?

– I don’t know, but he found the goal (laughs) – see the humorous answer in the video above.

