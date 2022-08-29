Pogba brothers exchange accusations: on the one hand, extortion of 13 million euros; on the other, spell against Mbappé | french football

One of the great stars of French football, midfielder Paul Pogba, from Juventuswas involved this weekend in a scandal involving his brother Mathias Pogbawith an exchange of mutual accusations ranging from extortion attempts to an alleged spell cast against another idol in the country, Kylian Mbappéfrom Paris Saint-Germain.

1 of 2 Mathias Pogba threatens his brother Paul Pogba, Juventus midfielder – Photo: Reproduction Mathias Pogba threatens his brother Paul Pogba, Juventus midfielder – Photo: Reproduction

the confusing case began on Saturday, with videos posted by Mathias, Paul’s older brother, saying he would make “explosive revelations” about the starworld champion in 2018 with the national team, and already anticipating that Mbappé would also be involved.

Injury treatment, Pogba is at risk of missing World Cup

On the same day, through a law firm, Pogba said in an official note that his brother’s statements were not a surprise and took place “following extortion attempts and threats”, facts reported a month ago to the police in Italy and France. , according to the note.

According to the French press, Pogba told the authorities that he had suffered an extortion attempt worth 13 million euros, made by a group of which his brother Mathias was a part.

2 of 2 Pogba Juventus America friendly — Photo: Getty Images Pogba Juventus America friendly — Photo: Getty Images

In the version given by the Juventus player to the police, according to French media, he was approached by a group armed with rifles, demanding payment for never having helped his family and also for having received protection during the last 13 years.

Paul Pogba told police that he recognized Mathias among the suspects in the extortion attempt. The authorities then opened an investigation into the case.

The developments angered Mathias, who made a series of posts on social media on Sunday, claiming that the international star was trying to “manipulate the media and the authorities”.

– When you are famous, the world is with you, the authorities listen to you more carefully. But that doesn’t mean you’re above the law, the police don’t belong to you – wrote Mathias.

– What I expected happened, my little brother is starting to show his true face. Paul, you really wanted to silence me, even if it meant lying and sending me to prison – continued Paul Pogba’s brother, saying he had evidence to support his accusations.

– I’ll tell you again: brother, manipulating people is not good!

Also according to Paul Pogba, one of the threats of the blackmailers was to reveal a request by the Juventus star for a wizard to cast a spell against his teammate Kylian Mbappé, striker for Paris Saint-Germain.

Paul Pogba has denied authorities this request, but his brother Mathias supports the story.