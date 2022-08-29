Popular housing in Portugal: discover seven programs and how to apply

The cost of housing in Portugal, mainly in Lisbon, is one of the most expensive expenses for the population. In the capital, the increase in rental prices in the second quarter of this year was the highest in the last five years, reaching 4.9%. Finding a house or apartment that fits your budget can be a challenge for those who already live in the country, and also for those who have just landed in Portugal and need a roof over their heads.

Meeting homeowners’ requirements is not always easy. Among them are having a guarantor, guaranteeing the payment of up to six rents in advance, declaration of Income Tax in the country and even, in some cases, having to deal with prejudices against immigrants.

To try to facilitate access to housing in the country, both the municipalities and the national government have programs that offer real estate at reduced prices compared to the real estate market. However, most programs only benefit those who have a Residence Permit (AR) and require a minimum time of residence in the city, which can be from two to five years, depending on the municipality. As most people, especially Brazilians, use the Expression of Interest process to obtain the document, the wait can take between two and three years before the interested party becomes eligible.

However, those who already have the authorization in hand can sign up for one of the available initiatives. one of them is the Affordable Lease Program (PAA), which covers the entire country. According to the legislation, immigrants can apply, but they must “have a Residence Permit or stay for a period equal to or greater than the minimum lease term” [aluguel] to which you apply”.

In other words, the PAA rule also excludes immigrants who have their first Residence Permit granted by the government, which is valid for only two years. The initiative requires that the minimum lease term be five years, with the possibility of renewal for another five years.

The program has either entire properties or just one bedroom, with the right to use the kitchen, living room and bathroom. There are two modalities, one called “permanent residency”, with a minimum term of five years, or “temporary residency for university students”, with a minimum of nine months, with a guarantor requirement.

The proposal of the initiative is that the amounts payable are “lower than the market”. However, there is no fixed amount, as it depends on the type of property, the salary of each family or candidate. The program has a free simulator to do this calculation.

how to apply

The entire process is online. First, you need to make a registration on the site with the Tax Identification Number (NIF). The next step is to register the application, using the icon on the main page of the program. It is mandatory to fill in the fields with basic information, such as name, Residence Permit number and document expiry date, Social Security registration, number of people who will live in the place and the resident’s and households’ annual income, if the housing is shared with more people, in addition to sending a copy of the last income tax return.

The simulator will indicate the minimum and maximum amount for rent, in addition to the so-called “effort rate”, which will indicate whether the person has the financial conditions to apply. If the application is approved, a certificate will be sent with all the information for the candidate to look for a residence enrolled in the program and that fits the approved values.

Read more:

– New visa for looking for work comes into force in Portugal

– See how to study in Portugal with the Enem grade

– Lisbon: young people can now carry a free public transport pass

The site has a list of properties compatible with the approved application, and it is the candidate’s duty to contact the owner and carry out the negotiation. No photos of the houses or apartments are available, only the street name and city.

The program has both private properties owned by investors who decide to enroll in the PPA, in exchange for tax exemptions, and government buildings. in response to now europe Portugal’s Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing reported that it is scheduled to include at least 6,800 new affordable rental homes by the year 2026. However, there are no details on how many will be available each year or in which cities.

Affordable rent in Lisbon

In the Portuguese capital, the main municipal program is the Accessible Income. The name of the program is alluding to how rent is called in the country, income. Residents of Lisbon who are over 18 years of age and have a Residence Permit, in the case of foreigners, can apply. Having made the Income Tax declaration in the previous year is also mandatory.

The initiative requires a minimum and maximum amount of annual income from the resident or family for approval of the registration, which is online. In order for the applicant to know if he is able to apply, a simulator is available on the website.

Afterwards, you need to fill out the registration form with all the data and wait for the available units to be drawn. If the interested party has difficulty registering on the website, it is possible to schedule an appointment to obtain in-person assistance, offered by the program coordination, by calling 808 203 232 or 218 170 552.

Unlike the country’s government program, there are only apartments available within the scope of the Lisbon City Hall, which holds a lottery to choose the residents. The current competition, which is in its 14th edition this year, has 33 apartments, and the application period ends on August 31. The administration does not inform an exact annual number of available houses, nor the frequency of the draws. Advertisements are always made on the website of the Portuguese capital city hall, in the “housing” area.

Rent payment help

Another existing initiative in Lisbon is the Municipal Subsidy for Accessible Leasing (SMAA). In this case, the interested party or family must already have a signed rental agreement and can request municipal assistance for payment.

As with the other programs, you must be over 18 years of age, reside in Lisbon and have valid AR, in addition to living in the capital for at least two years. One simulator is available to find out if the candidate has the financial conditions to receive the aidwhich also varies according to the salary received and the amount of rent, which must be at least 30% of the holder’s net monthly income.

In addition, the citizen cannot have debts with the government or the municipality or own real estate. The program also does not allow approval for those who have “kinship or affinity with the owner”.

Affordable housing in Porto

Porto, Portugal’s second largest city, also has an affordable rental initiative for residents, called “Porto com Sentido”, which promises values ​​“20% below market”.

The table available on the website informs you that for a T0 (studio) and T1, which is one bedroom, the rent cannot exceed 480 euros. In the case of a T2, which has two bedrooms, the value is 780 euros and 950 euros for a T3, with three bedrooms or more. Contracts must be for a minimum of three years.

The process is the reverse of that of Lisbon. First, the applicant needs to choose a housing available on the program’s website. Then, send the application for the chosen property, filling in all the requested data, such as identification, net salary, number of residents and copy of the Income Tax. The approved proposals go through a public lottery to choose the future resident.

People over 18 and who have lived in Porto for at least five years can apply. According to the rules of “Porto com Sentido”, it is possible to apply for one of the villas with a passport, as long as it has validity equal to or greater than the term of the contract. It is also mandatory to have a signed employment contract and the salary receipt for the month prior to the application.

There are currently no open tenders in Porto. Additional information can be obtained by email [email protected] or by calling 222 072 700.

Similar programs in Matosinhos

In Matosinhos, a municipality located in the Porto Metropolitan Area, there are two similar programs, one for affordable rent and the other for financial support for paying the monthly fee. Both are intended for people over 18 years of age who have lived in the locality for at least three years. The rules do not include the need for a Residence Permit to compete.

The first initiative, affordable housing, has a salary cap for the resident to be accepted into the program. If the candidate lives alone, the maximum amount is 35 thousand euros per year. If there are two people in the house, the amount received per year rises to 45 thousand euros. If it is a family with three members or more, in addition to the 45 thousand euros, the value of 5 thousand euros is added for each inhabitant.

The maximum amounts that those approved will pay is 468 euros in T0 and T1, 581 euros in T2 or T3 and 756 euros in T4 and T5. The municipal administration opens the tender with the properties and candidates can submit the interest form through the website of the Loja da Habitação, which is located at Rua de Alfredo Cunha 99. The last tender opened in February this year and there is no date for a next selection process.

In the financial aid to pay the rent, the resident must already have a signed rental contract, with a value lower than the declared salary. The amount received to help with the payment can be between 75 and 125 euros, depending on the resident’s salary and how many people live there. More information can be obtained via email. [email protected]