Portal says Fluminense can fight for titles in 2022

Fluminense drew 1-1 with Palmeiras last Saturday (28), at Maracanã, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. Once again the fan left with a bitter taste at the end of the confrontation. Fernando Diniz’s team was better than the opponent for most of the game.

The “Lancenet” portal analyzed Fluminense in the 2022 season. According to them, Fernando Diniz’s men raise their level of play and can fight for titles still in the 2022 season. See the full text below:

Fluminense raised its own standards. The good performances, strong results and the positive moment made the bar to increase. The taste that there was more in the tie with Palmeiras at Maracanã is proof of that. Better in general terms, Tricolor was the one who came closest to victory, but leaves with a bitter taste even in front of the isolated leader of the Brazilian Championship.

If there are still doubts as to whether Flu is in a position to compete for a title this year, the performance against the most regular team on the continent shows that it is. Until recently, a draw against Palmeiras, eight points ahead, would even be positive. But not for this Fluminense by Fernando Diniz.

There are points to be corrected. More than one. Flu is still a team that makes a lot of mistakes. Defensively, he had scares again, but managed to correct. The “zero error”, as Ganso likes to point out, has not yet arrived. On the offensive side, when Germán Cano and Jhon Arias don’t have a brilliant night, things tend to go wrong. The last pass and shots didn’t go exactly as the team needed.

If it was already apparent before, now it is evident: Fluminense feels the sequence of matches and the low turnover of the team. This Saturday, the game started heavy, it took a long time to really let go. The next two free weeks before the return clash of the Copa do Brasil will be essential to correct mistakes and rest.