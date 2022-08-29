PRADA PARADOXE: Emma Watson’s directorial debut

To the sound of “Lord It’s A Feeling” by London Grammar, Emma Watson makes her directorial debut for PRADA.

The actress and activist is the new face of the new campaign for the Prada fragrance, paradox. But in addition to being the protagonist, she is also the author, narrator and director of the ad.

“For her involvement in the Prada Paradoxe campaign, Emma Watson made only one request – to direct the film herself.“, clarified the brand in the press release. “Watson’s directorial debut is an empowered celebration of what it means to be a living paradox. She breaks the muse mold to be both in front of and behind the lens, writing her own script and narrating her story, redefining codes to represent her as authentically as possible..”

The perfume is embellished with a triangular bottle – inspired by the brand’s iconic logo – and is described as multidimensional with a white floral bouquet. It has notes of neroli and jasmine, along with an amber note called Ambrofix™ (typically used in more masculine perfumes) and Serenolide™, “a new and revolutionary musk molecule” that, after drying, gives “a second-skin experience“.

Those familiar with Watson’s values ​​know that sustainability is of the utmost importance to her and that’s why the Prada Paradoxe is rechargeable: “Prada has always gone beyond the traditional models and archetypes of conceived beauty and is famous for a femininity that defies convention.s,” Watson said, to which he added: “It is a pleasure to create a campaign and represent a fragrance with such a deep philosophical concept and sustainability initiatives in a way that feels genuinely real and relevant.“