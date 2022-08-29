Production on a series with a Marvel actress is halted after threats

Production on Apple TV+’s Lady in the Lake series with a Marvel actress has stalled after extortion threats.

Starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram, the team present on the set went through moments of terror last Friday (26).

Continues after advertising

According to a statement from the studio Endeavor Content, two people entered the place, carrying firearms and threatening some members of the team. The men who threatened asked for money for the production, which he refused to deliver (via ComicBook).

“Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production Lady in the Lake, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, a driver from our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun at our driver. , and then they fled the scene,” reveals the statement.

“We are working with the Baltimore Police Department while the investigation is ongoing,” Endeavor said. “The safety of our crew, cast and everyone working on our productions is our highest priority, and we appreciate that no one was injured. Production will resume with heightened safety measures going forward.”

more about the series

“Set in 1960s Baltimore, the series focuses on Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a housewife and mother who is thrust into an unsolved murder to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist,” reads the synopsis.

“The case puts her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood, a working woman who juggles motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s black progressive agenda.”

Thor: Love and Thunder’s Natalie Portman and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram lead the cast.

The launch of the series should only happen in 2023, on Apple TV+.