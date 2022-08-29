Profile | Mariama Barbosa: “it’s only love that matters and I won’t say more”

This Friday, the live trendsetter , Mariama Barbosa, died of stomach cancer. The presenter was 47 years old and could not resist the treatments. “I know that what comes next will not be easy, but I also know that having fled a war in my country (Guinea-Bissau) taught me to look difficulties in the eye and move forward. I will be firm, not lose hope and come out of this even stronger”, says Mariama Barbosa.

The presenter was born in Guinea-Bissau, at 4 pm on Wednesday, September 4, 1974. But she came to Portugal when she was only 5 years old and it was in Lisbon that she traced her professional path. She became public relations for ModaLisboa and the communication agency Show Press. Then she created the fashion blog “Mariama com K”, and even launched a book, the It’s only ugly who wants to. On the other hand, he joined television becoming the face of the program Scissors and Treasures.

At just 5 years old, he said goodbye to his country to go to Lisbon to study. In Portugal, he grew up in the company of his great-aunt Alxina, a woman who taught him the old-fashioned way. At the age of 17, her father informed her that she was going to live in Paris on a scholarship, but that she would first spend time in Guinea. The promise to go to Paris brought her back home, but it was nothing more than a punishment. In her land, she came to live closely the civil war of June 7th.

She ended up leaving Guinea-Bissau alone and returning to Lisbon. She spent some time with her family in Santo António dos Cavaleiros until she rented a room on Rua do Diário de Notícias, in Bairro Alto. She returned to Portuguese lands with the dream of becoming influential in the fashion world, an interest that arose, above all, under the influence of her mother, who was for her a reference of elegance. Before starting to follow this path, she sold sandwiches in a shopping center, worked in a hairdresser, went through clothing stores and was also a concierge, until she won the position of assistant to stylist Dino Alves. Through the stylist, she met Luís Pereira, with whom she worked as a prop designer at ModaLisboa and as a backstage coordinator at Portugal Fashion.

When Showpress opened Mariama Barbosa was the first person hired to manage the showroom. Despite not being part of her expectations, she ended up becoming public relations for ModaLisboa and the communication agency. Along the way, she made her debut in the radio world, with the rubric “Usa e Abusa de Mariama com K” (2002-10). In 2007, she created her fashion blog “Mariama com K” and, in the same year, she released the book, based on her maxim, It’s only ugly who wants. Seven years later, she joined the cast of the film Rival Streets (2014). In 2016, she embarked on the television adventure Scissors and Treasures, by SIC Caras. Two years later, she was a judge in the RTP talent contest, hand sewnand, between 2020 and 2022, she was a commentator on the program red carpet.

In February 2022, Mariama Barbosa revealed to the world her diagnosis of malignant stomach cancer. Over the months, he shared the evolution of her health, always in a good mood. And now, at 47, she couldn’t resist the treatments and passed away. As “it’s only love that matters” and, therefore, there is nothing more to say, may her smile stay in memory forever…