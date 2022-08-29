PSG coach explains why Neymar took a penalty even with Mbappé on the pitch and clarifies ‘hierarchy’

Brazilian made a penalty and avoided PSG defeat at home against Monaco

O PSG finally was stopped at French Championship. This Sunday, playing at home in Parc des Princes, the Paris drew 1-1 with Monaco in a duel valid for the fourth round of the competition thanks to a penalty goal by Neymar.

In the 23rd minute, Neymar was awarded a penalty. Initially, the referee did not score. But after the VAR review, he noted the penalty.

Despite the recent controversy over who would be PSG’s official penalty taker and with Christophe Galtier ensuring that Mbappé was the number 1 taker, the French forward saw the Brazilian run alone to the mark, take the ball and position himself.

And in the charge, Neymar moved the goalkeeper and didn’t waste it, tying the game and making his sixth goal in France this season.

After the match, Galtier explained to Amazon Prime why Neymar took the penalty instead of Mbappé.

“The hierarchy was Kylian 1 and Ney 2. I saw that they switched and that Ney made the decision to hit after talking to Kylian. I saw that Kylian went to congratulate Ney with great pleasure. That’s how it should be. The most important thing that Ney hit and scored and that Kylian came to congratulate Ney”.