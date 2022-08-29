Putin Declares Aid for Ukrainian Refugees in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed this Saturday (27.Aug.2022) a decree that will grant a monthly benefit of 10,000 rubles (R$ 839) to Ukrainian refugees who migrated to Russia during the invasion of Ukraine, which began on 24 of February. The information is from the agency Tass.

The monthly benefit of 10,000 rubles will be granted to retirees, people with disabilities and families with children who have left Ukraine. In the case of pregnant women, payment will be made in a single amount.

Payments will be retroactive to July 1 and will be paid until December 31, 2022. Since February 18, Russia has offered a payment of 10,000 rubles to refugees from the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk.

In February, Putin recognized the provinces of Donetsk and Lugansk as “people’s republics”. Located on the territory of Donbass, the eastern regions of Ukraine are treated by Russia as independent states.

Moscow cited the protection of the population living in the regions when starting what it calls “special military operation” in Ukraine. According to Putin’s government, Russian speakers are threatened by Ukrainian authorities.