Rainbow-colored Pileus cloud seen in China; understand the phenomenon – World

Admin 8 mins ago News Leave a comment 0 Views

images of a colored cloud went viral on social media in recent days. The phenomenon took place in Haikou, a city of two million inhabitants in the extreme south of China.

According to the MetSul Meteorologia portal, the episode occurred early last week, “when a vibrant ‘scarf cloud’ or rainbow-colored Pileus formed above a huge storm”.

Before that, the billowing Cumulus Cloud appeared in the warm, humid tropical air over Haikou around sunset. But it was not she who drew attention, but a formation that rose above her, called the Pileus Cloud.

Pileus, sometimes called scarf clouds, form on top of a growing Cumulus or Cumulonimbus cloud. Air rising rapidly in the updraft of a towering cumulus pushes cooler air above it, condensing moisture along the top of the updraft.”

MetSul Meteorology

in publication

MetSul cites that the World Meteorological Organization’s International Cloud Atlas (OMM) defines a Pileus cloud as “an accessory cloud of small horizontal extent, shaped like a cap or hood above the top or attached to the upper part of a cumuliform cloud that often penetrates it. Several caps can be seen quite often in superposition. It occurs mainly with Cumulus and Cumulonimbus”.

See the Pileus cloud

The cloud became colored because of an optical phenomenon called iridescence. Sunlight diffracts through water droplets and ice crystals in clouds, scattering light into their individual wavelengths, the website explains.

Generally, the ground observer sees only a few colors at a time. It so happens that the Pileus cloud in the Chinese city formed in the late afternoon. The low angle of the sun on the horizon and the size of the Pileus led to a fantastic and rare record of the rainbow’s vivid coloring over the cloud.”

MetSul Meteorology

in publication


I want to receive exclusive content about the world

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Italy pays up to R$ 76 thousand for those who move to Sardinia Island; understand

Government is trying to attract tourists and keep locals in the region as a strategy …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved