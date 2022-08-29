Rankings show the most decisive goalkeepers in the Brasileirão and who is the biggest challenger of the leaders | statistical spy

Goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians, is the most decisive goalkeeper in the Brasileirão so far. Today, Corinthians faces Bragantino at home, which has Cleiton, the fifth most decisive goalkeeper in the competition. The round also has Internacional x Youth. Daniel, from Inter, appears as likely and is in eighth place. In Juventude, Pegorari, ex-Ituano, should play, and who has only three games for Juventude and, therefore, does not appear below.

In 20 games, Cássio made 12 difficult saves and conceded 11 goals when Corinthians tied or won by a goal, an efficiency of 52.2% in decisive difficult plays. These are the bids that directly affect the ranking score at the time they occur. By making a difficult save when the team wins by a goal, the goalkeeper ensures that the team scores two more points than if they had conceded the goal. That’s what ranking is all about.

Cleiton, from Bragantino, in 22 games made 14 difficult saves and conceded 16 goals in decisive moments, an efficiency of 46.7%. It is worth remembering that the goalkeepers had more difficult saves than those listed below, where only those made when they tied or won by a goal count. See the ranking with goalkeepers who played in at least 10 games, minimum participation of 40% of the rounds, a pattern in the surveys of the Statistical Spy.

Since making his debut for Fortaleza in the Brasileirão, in the 0-0 draw at home against Palmeiras, in the 16th round, goalkeeper Fernando Miguel has simply not conceded a goal. Any goal. And he made nine difficult saves, an absolute rate of 100% efficiency on decisive plays. The only reason he didn’t overthrow Cássio from the leadership was because he only played seven matches, and for that reason there is a minimum participation limitation of 40% of the games of those who played the most, to avoid distortions.

With the performance he has been achieving in Fortaleza’s goal, Fernando Miguel should start to shine officially in the ranking of decisive goalkeepers in four rounds, when he will be able to reach the minimum participation in 40% of the 28 rounds, with 11 games. See below his performance and that of other goalkeepers under 10 games. Comparing it with the performance of other goalkeepers who defended Fortaleza in the Brasileirão helps to understand the rush of the leader of the return. Fernando Miguel was on the bench for ten rounds.

It all started with a question: which goalkeeper would you rather have on your team? One who conceded five goals and made ten difficult saves or one who conceded ten goals and made five difficult saves? The answer that seemed to make the most sense was “it depends on the moment of the game in which the goals were scored and the saves were made. If the saves were made when the team was drawing or winning by a goal, and the goals were conceded when the team was already winning by two up, anyone is welcome”.

So, we chose to compare goalkeepers from decisive events: goals conceded and difficult saves while their teams drew or won by one goal. That is, goals conceded and difficult saves that directly interfered with the leaderboard score at the time they occurred.