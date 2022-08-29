Referee Edina Alves is cursed by CRB fans in the game against Criciúma and reports on the summary: “Rapar***”; video | Brazilian series b

The referee from Paraná Edina Alves (Fifa) made a serious report in the summary of the game between CRB and Criciúma, played last Saturday, at the Rei Pelé Stadium, in Maceió, by the Brazilian Series B. According to Edina, she was cursed in chorus by the fans of the CRB in the final stage and also after the match.
” In the 24th minute of the second half and when the referee left the field of play, the fans of Clube de Regatas Brasil (CRB) uttered the following chant: “Girl, girl, girl” – wrote Edina.
Edina warns that she will report cursing on the scoresheet — Photo: Reproduction SporTV
SporTV’s microphones also picked up the screams against Edina during the match. She even made the gesture on the field that she would write it down on the score sheet (watch the video above).
The referee also reported that objects were thrown at Criciúma players after the match.
– After the end of the game, already in the referee’s locker room, I was informed by Lieutenant Taveira, from the Alagoas Military Police, that the fans of Clube de Regatas Brasil (CRB) threw a Havaianas sandal and a bottle of Water.
Saturday, the game between CRB and Criciúma ended in a goalless tie.
