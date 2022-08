Left-back Renan Lodi will be the new player for Nottingham Forest for the 2022/2023 season. The Brazilian was loaned to Atletico Madrid for a year and arrived in England in time to watch the new club face Tottenham at the City Ground. At the end of the loan period, the English team will be able to exercise the purchase option clause provided for in the contract.

This is Nottingham Forest’s 18th signing in this transfer market. After returning to the first division after years away, the team begins a restructuring process to remain among the elite of national football.

International media reports that Forest will pay a fee of 5 million euros (about R$25.2 million) for the loan and the purchase option is stipulated at 30 million euros (about R$151 million).

In this way, the athletic will only be entitled to the training club percentage if Lodi is actually purchased.

The choice of Renan Lodi to leave Atletico Madrid was due to the fight for a place in the Brazilian team for the next World Cup. The side had lost space in Tite’s team since he was out of a call-up for not having taken the vaccine against covid-19, in February this year. The athlete has 15 games for Brazil.

The 24-year-old has had little space in Simeone’s team, who this Sunday commented on the athlete’s departure. “Renan needed to play and have continuity, to have many minutes due to the situation that continually appears to play the World Cup. He went looking for what he believes they can give. There is a lot of competence in the sector (left side) and there are some who like to compete and others who prefer to play in other teams to have minutes that theoretically bring them closer to the goal of reaching the world in the best way.”

Renan went to the stadium to watch Nottingham Forest’s clash with Tottenham, from where his replacement for Atlético should leave. The Spanish team is in advanced negotiations with the side Sergio Reguilón, who belongs to Tottenham. In the middle of the season, Lodi will still win the company of Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras, who signed a pre-contract with Forest.