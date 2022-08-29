Richarlison responds to criticism for making low-key: “Cry more” | english football

Richarlison came off the bench to replace Son and provided a beautiful assist for Harry Kane to score the second goal in Tottenham’s victory over Nottingham Forest last Sunday. But another move involving the Brazilian striker continued to have repercussions a day later: the moment when he made some low-keys with the ball in the attacking field.

The shirt 9’s attitude was seen as disrespectful by the former German player and commentator Dietmar Hamann, who had stints at Liverpool and Manchester City. But the Brazilian responded in a mocking way on social media. See below:

1 of 2 Richarlison responds to criticism: “Cry more” — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Richarlison responds to criticism: “Cry more” — Photo: Reproduction / Twitter

– Nothing to do with exhibitionism. He should have been booked for unsportsmanlike conduct and restarted with a free-kick for Forest-posted Hamann.

“Cry more,” replied Richarlison, always active on social media.

In another post, Richarlison also tagged Jamie Carragher, another former player who serves as a commentator, with the words “mi mi mi”. The Englishman had said that the striker irritates people and cannot show off with the ball.

2 of 2 Richarlison made four ducks in bid in Tottenham’s victory over Nottingham Forest — Photo: REUTERS/David Klein Richarlison made four ducks in a bid in Tottenham’s victory over Nottingham Forest – Photo: REUTERS/David Klein

