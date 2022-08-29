Rogue One becomes one of the highest grossing IMAX in history

Thanks to a limited US re-release, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story became the tenth highest grossing IMAX of all time with $105 million.

According to a report by colliderthe feature film was available in 250 IMAX theaters across the country, raising US$ 1 million last weekend.

In addition, we highlighted the extended preview (almost ten minutes) of the spin-off series Andor.

READ TOO:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has garnered widespread critical and public acclaim, having grossed $1 billion worldwide. In awards season, he got two Oscar nominations.

For those who don’t know, the narrative is established between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A new hopebeing focused on a group of Rebel Alliance fighters banding together for a daring mission to steal the Death Star plans.

Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) was estranged from her father, Galen (Mads Mikkelsen), still a child, due to the requirement of director Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) to have him work on building the Empire’s most powerful weapon, the Death Star. Created by Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), the protagonist had to learn to survive on her own when she turned 16.

As an adult, Jyn is rescued from prison by the Rebel Alliance, who want access to a message sent by her father to Gerrera. With the promise of freedom at the end of the mission, she accepts to work alongside Captain Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and his droid, K-2SO (Alan Tudyk).