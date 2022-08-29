Russian economy is bruised but not “crushed”, as Biden prophesied. GDP should contract between 4% and 6% (in April forecast was 8% to 10%) – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



Since the early days of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, the term has been used by Joe Biden to describe the sanctions imposed by the West that would “crush” the Russian economy, but the truth is that, six months later, the numbers do not give so much reason. to the American President.

Economic sanctions are causing a dent, yes, but not as bluntly as in the first few months it appeared. For example, inflation, after almost reaching 18% in April, however, has slowed down and the forecast by the Central Bank of Russia is that it will be between 12% and 15% for the year, analyzes CNN.

There’s more: the ruble, which soon after the invasion dropped 30% and hit a new low against the dollar, recovered and in June even reached its highest appreciation in seven years. After the central bank initially raised interest rates, it lowered them back to pre-war levels. Initial GDP contraction forecasts for 2022 were 8% to 10%. Now the central bank already predicts a downward revision, between 4% and 6%. The International Monetary Fund does not disagree and calculates, for the Russian GDP of 2022, a contraction of 6%.

Between March and July, says the International Energy Agency, Russia’s revenues from the sale of oil and gas to Europe doubled compared to the average in previous years — this despite the fact that gas deliveries to Europe fell by 75%. % in recent months. As far as oil exports outside the continent are concerned, reality has also not proved to be as harsh as forecasts: despite a slight drop recorded during the summer months, remittances continued, especially towards Asia. If in July last year this market represented 37%, this year most of Russia’s maritime oil exports now have that continent as a destination: 56%.

Between January and July, according to data from consultancy Kpler, China increased its maritime imports of Russian oil by 40%, whose prices meanwhile were revised downwards. India, in the same period and according to the same source, increased these imports by 1,700%.

The fact that Russia has stopped publishing much of its economic statistics, the Washington Post recently pointed out, makes analysis difficult, but in July the country reported a federal budget deficit of 900 billion rubles, equivalent to 8% of GDP, Sergei Guriev, economist and director of Sciences Po in Paris, told that newspaper.

“Putin still has money because he made a lot of money in the first months of the war, when oil prices were high and the economy hadn’t stagnated yet. But now the sanctions are starting to work, they start to work substantially”, pointed out the expert.

If the unemployment rate has stabilized at 4%, it is largely because the Kremlin has forced struggling companies to put workers on partially paid leave or reduce their hours, Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist, told the American newspaper. from the Institute of International Finance, pointing to the long-term unsustainability of the measure.

The 10% drop in retail sales in the second quarter of this year, compared to the same period of the previous year, will be further proof that the economy is limping and that consumers have already started to reduce spending – if only in the face of the price increase, especially for imported products.

Also to the Washington Post, Maria Shagina, a sanctions expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said that 78% of Russians don’t have any big purchases on the horizon. Since 2015, consumer confidence levels have not been so low in the country.