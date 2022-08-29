Sampaio Corra will have three absences for a game with Cruzeiro in Serie B

photo: Ronaldo Felipe/Sampaio Corra Ygor Catatau being absent from Sampaio Run against Cruzeiro

Sampaio Corra is racing against time to recover three players who are in the club’s medical department for the final stretch of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. But, before that, having to deal with the embezzlement in an important match against Cruzeiro.

It is certain that two athletes will be out of the match against Raposa due to muscle injury. With the team missing from the last round, against Vila Nova, defender Jocio and forward Ygor Catatau will undergo imaging tests at the beginning of this week and are already vetoed from the confrontation.

In the 0-0 draw against Goiás, at Estdio Onsio Brasileiro Alvarenga, in Goinia, Paulo Srgio replaced the defender and Lo Tocantins was chosen to enter the attack. The tendency is that against Cruzeiro the players remain among the holders.

The other downtown of Bolivia Querida is on account of Luiz Daniel. Out of the team since July 28 due to a muscle injury, the goalkeeper had his first training session with the rest of the group this Sunday (8/28). Without game rhythm, it must be preserved.

Therefore, the trend is that Matheus Incio, recently hired from Manaus in the mid-year transfer window, is kept in Sampaio Corra’s goal.

In turn, the good news for coach Lo Cond is the return of defender Gabriel Furtado. Recovered from injury, the defender has been working normally since last Wednesday (24/8), at CT Jos Carlos Macieira, and is available against the miners.

Sampaio Corra and Cruzeiro will face each other this Tuesday (8/30), at 7pm, at Castelo Stadium, in So Lus-MA, for the 27th round of the national competition.

The teams are at different times in the tournament. Raposa leads the Brazilian Serie B, with 57 points – 10 more than Bahia and 19 ahead of Londrina, the first team outside the G4. Bolivia Querida ranked 10th, with 34.