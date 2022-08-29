Sampaio Corrêa x Cruzeiro: Pezzolano returns to command the team, which will not have Chay; see related | cruise

The expectation is that Chay, who was starting at Cruzeiro, would return, but the midfielder is off the list. As well as Marquinhos Cipriano, who had been linked. The two will not go by option of Paulo Pezzolano, as well as defender Luís Felipe, only used in the match against CSA.

The coach can repeat the lineup of the 4-0 rout over Náutico. All athletes who started that match are available. The team has no absences due to suspension.

Thus, a possible Cruzeiro to face Sampaio Corrêa has:

Rafael Cabral; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock; Wesley Gasolina, Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Matheus Bidu and Daniel Jr; Luvannor and Ed.

Cruzeiro is the leader with 57 points. The team has a 10-point advantage over second-place Bahia and is 19 points ahead of Londrina, in fifth.

See the related list:

goalkeepers: Rafael Cabral and Gabriel Mesquita

Sides: Geovane Jesus, Matheus Bidu and Wesley Gasolina

Defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira and Zé Ivaldo

Midfielders: Daniel Jr., Filipe Machado, Leo Pais, Neto Moura, Pablo Siles, Pedro Castro and Willian Oliveira

Attackers: Bruno Rodrigues, Edu, Jajá, Lincoln, Luvannor, Rafa Silva and Rodolfo

Source link