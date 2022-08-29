Samsung releases update with several improvements for Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and Ultra cameras

Samsung announced this Monday (29) that it is making an update available for the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. With the new version of the software, the cameras of top-of-the-line cell phones will have refinements that promise to improve the quality of photography and add more shooting possibilities. Highlighted, the “Hyperlapse” function will now work with the telephoto camera of the smartphone. This will allow users to create fast-moving videos with any one of three lenses — or four in the case of the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As noted in the screenshots, a 3x optical zoom option is added:

The manufacturer also points out that the devices will in the future receive an “astronomical hyperlapse” function to create cinema-worthy images of the night sky. According to the company, this feature is under development and should arrive in the coming months. In terms of functionality, the South Korean also revealed improvements implemented to simplify navigation when using the QR reader. The scanning area has become larger, and the user will be able to tap the screen to help the sensor focus on the code. Bug fixes for annoying pop-up messages were also made.

Finally, Samsung cites Wide dynamic range (HDR) capture performance improvements and more faithful color reproduction, in addition to better artificial intelligence performance in stills, videos and night mode. The improvements come paired with more efficient use of memory, which should make the system more fluid.

















All the news will reach users of the Galaxy S22 line. On the other hand, those who own a Galaxy S21, S21 Plus or S21 Ultra will also get the new hyperlapse video mode and QR Code reader improvements through a future update, but the performance improvements are limited to the latest phones. . What do you think of the improvements brought by the update? Comment your opinion below!









