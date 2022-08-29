Samsung will give away 6 cell phones in Brazil; see how to participate

Samsung announced, last Thursday (25), a contest that will draw six smartphones Samsung Galaxy. To participate, the user needs to be subscribed to the community Samsung Members, which has an app pre-installed on the brand’s devices. The models drawn will be two Galaxy S22 Ultra 5Gtwo Galaxy A73 5G it’s two Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

The promotion is a partnership between Samsung Members communities and Snapdragon insiders, initiative of the manufacturer Qualcomm. The draw is restricted to community members who live in Brazil, and Applications can be made until the 29th of September.

Check out how to enter the giveaway

The draw will be held on day 1O of October by the Federal Revenue, which will also disclose the result. To participate, simply follow these steps:

Download the Samsung Members app from Galaxy Store or Google Play

or Access the app and click on Benefits

Select the promotion banner

Download your unique and individual participation coupon

Access the contest link in the Snapdragon Insiders community

Fill in the fields with email, CPF and Samsung Member code

Read the sweepstakes rules

Agree to the privacy and regulation terms

Don’t forget to also check the box requesting participation in the promotion

Fill in personal information such as address and phone

Samsung Members app is exclusive to Galaxy line devicesSource: Samsung

Because it’s an application exclusive to Samsung devices, you must have access to at least one Samsung Galaxy device to open the Samsung Members app. Just install the app and login with your account.