Santos plays poorly, but holds a tie with Cuiabá at Arena Pantanal

Santos went to Arena Pantanal this Sunday (28) to face Cuiabá, for the Brazilian Championship, they played poorly, but came back from the Midwest region of Brazil with a point in their luggage, after tying with the hosts by 0 to 0.

Not counting Marcos Leonardo, suspended, Peixe showed little offensive strength, and almost didn’t jeopardize the goal defended by former Corinthians player Walter, especially in the first 45 minutes.

The main highlight of the team, as usual, was goalkeeper João Paulo, who performed one of his well-known miracles and ensured the tie.

Santos will only return to the field on Monday (5/9) to face Goiás, at home, at 20:00 (Brasília time). Rodrigo Fernández and Marcos Leonardo, who did not face Cuiabá because of the third yellow card, will be free to return to the starting lineup.

The game

The game at Arena Pantanal was what can be called “lukewarm”. Cuiabá, threatened by relegation, sought more attack, and even threatened goalkeeper João Paulo on a few opportunities, but stopped at the excellent Santos goalkeeper.

Peixe, meanwhile, showed little inspiration in midfield, and virtually no danger in the attacking field, apart from an inexplicable lack of sync after yet another free week of training.

In the end, the team returns to Baixada with a point in their luggage, but further away from the G-6, the main objective if they want to continue dreaming of Libertadores da América in 2023.

DATASHEET

CUIABÁ 0 X 0 SANTOS

Date and time: August 28, 2022 at 18:00 (Brasilia time)

Location: Arena Pantanal – Cuiabá

Referee: Jean Pierre Goncalves Lima (RS)

Assistants: Michael Stanislau (RS) and Jose Eduardo Calza (RS)

Video referee: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

CUIABA: Walter; João Lucas (Camilo), Paulão, Marllon and Igor Cariús (Sidcley); Joaquim, Marcão, Alesson and Pepê; André Luis (Felipe Marques) and Deyverson (Rodriguinho). Coach: Antonio Oliveira

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson, Maicon, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carabajal (Lucas Barbosa); Lucas Braga, Soteldo (Angelo) and Angulo (Rwan Seco). Technician: Lisca