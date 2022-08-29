‘São Paulo’s participation in the Brazilian is too mediocre’

The defeat by Fortaleza, by 1 to 0 in the middle of the Morumbi stadium, turned on the warning signal in São Paulo. Close to another decisive confrontation in 2022, when they will face Atlético-GO in search of a spot in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, Tricolor won extra doses of drama – by finishing the 24th round just four points from the relegation zone in Brazilian championship.

At Live from Sao Paulotransmitted by UOL Esporte after the Tricolor games, columnist Menon was harsh in criticizing the club’s performance throughout the current season. “São Paulo concedes a lot of goals, you have to think a little about this defensive instability. And, advancing a little further, in addition to the problems of the president’s lack of focus [do clube], with all this, it is unacceptable that São Paulo has 29 points in 24 matches. There are few good memories of that year,” he said.

“It’s no use saying that São Paulo lost the final of Paulista 4-0, because they faced the best team in America. São Paulo gave Flamengo heat, which is the best team in Brazil, and lost 3-1.. I mean, he played as well as ever and lost as always. São Paulo lost because Fernando Miguel played the best game by a goalkeeper in Morumbi in recent years. There’s always something and São Paulo doesn’t win, there are five wins in 24 games. São Paulo’s participation is too mediocre”, he added.

Menon also analyzed the Tricolor campaign in other competitions, in addition to the Brazilian. For him, the club’s chances are already zero in the Copa do Brasil, after the defeat to Flamengo, and the level of the continental knockout cannot be taken as a parameter. “[Nessa] South American, did not face any opponent of level. The club’s opponents in the Campeonato Paulista are much stronger, for example. The level of football presented throughout the year is very bad. The year of São Paulo is not good, the work is not good”.

It was even left for the idol and coach São Paulo: “We are a little deluded with the ‘Rogério portion’ apart from the coach. He goes to the press conference and says that with him the pools are working again, that the doctor left the field [na derrota para o Palmeiras], who doesn’t know the defender who was hired… the fans, because they love Rogério Ceni with merit – his history at the club is unparalleled -, thinks it’s cool. But the team has to play ball, you can’t leave Rogério out of that account. It’s not just his account, but he also has a part in it,” he added.

