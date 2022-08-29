say hello to Rhys Ifans – NiT

“Otto Hightower is a more honorable man than you will ever be,” exclaims Viserys to his brother, Daemon, in one of the most impactful scenes in the first episode of “House of the Dragon,” the prequel to “Game of Thrones” that premiered this Monday, August 22nd.

Otto, the Hand of the King, and right-hand man to the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, played by Rhys Ifans, should present himself as a thoughtful, fair, concerned, honest man. Precisely until the moment when, in good Littlefinger fashion, he launches a strategy worthy of the perverse mind of George RR Martin.

“I think you could go comfort [o rei]”, explains Otto to his daughter, who questions him. “In your room? I wouldn’t know what to say.” Otto knows well what he wants: “The visit will do him good. You could wear one of your mother’s dresses.”

Using the youngest daughter to seduce the newly widowed king, dressed in her late mother’s clothes, in order to gain some power, is something that could only be seen normally in Westeros. It’s also the new incarnation of Ifans, the well-known British actor you probably don’t remember seeing in one of the most watched movies in 1999.

At a time when romantic comedies were selling out theaters, Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts became the biggest stars of the genre, thanks to the successful film by Richard Curtis. In the background, but no less interesting, came Spike, the film’s comic relief and William Thacker’s housemate.

Far from being a first-rate star, the Welsh actor made his debut on local TV shows and in the theatre. The first film, he did with his brother, Llyr, also an actor. But it was with the irreverent (and somewhat stupid) Spike that he came to the fore and began to find some space in the film industry.

Along the way, he did some work in the music world — he was the protagonist, for example, of the Oasis single, “The Importance of Being Idle”. Another surprising note: Ifans was the lead singer of the Super Furry Animals, before they edited any records. His voice was never officially heard, at least until March of this year, when the band shared a song with the voice of Ifans, recorded in 1993, “Of No Fixed Identity”.

In 2009, the opportunity arose to participate in a famous saga, that of Harry Potter, where fans should know him for his role as Xenophilius Lovegood, from the 2009 film, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”.

With the hits traveling in pairs, he was also invited to play Curt Connors, the villainous lizard from 2010’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” — and would return for the sequel, later this year, in “Spider-Man: No Return Casa”, one of the most watched films of the year.

This last role brought an unpleasant surprise: Ifans only lent the voice to the character, who almost always appeared in her lizard version. The short scenes of Curt Connors were stolen from archive footage from the 2010 film. Ifans never even had to set foot on the set.

The rising wave came up against a small scandal that took place in 2013, after a disastrous interview with a journalist from the British “The Times”, described by the author as “the interview from hell”. “The game [destas entrevistas com atores] is that you listen sympathetically to what they have to say about the film, about its ‘method’, the brilliance of its co-protagonists and directors. Then, in return, expect them to offer – without you having to pester or prod like an obsessed person – a little story, a glimpse of their true self”, wrote the journalist, who knew well what she was going for.

“They [os atores] also hate this game, particularly as it usually takes place in hotel suites, you feel that you are involved in a strange form of prostitution, where it remains almost always unclear who is the prostitute and the customer.”

Ifans is the Hand of the King of Viserys in “House of the Dragon”

Almost always “unsympathetic” and “condescending”, Ifans will have reacted coldly to all topics thrown on the table, no matter how innocuous they were. “All the questions seemed to irritate him more and more, until I used my emergency question, which is guaranteed to be flattering and allows for distracting smug and irritated respondents.” Turner wanted to know what book Ifans was reading. The answer was short: Rasputine. And the interview devolved into a flurry of nonsense, until Ifans was short and direct: “Fuck you. I want to finish this interview now. It annoys me. I’m upset. Bored.”

The public disaster was mitigated by the press machine and a lame excuse: Ifans was on antibiotics and had just received bad news from home. Not even a bunch of flowers with her signature calmed the journalist, who revealed everything in a piece in “The Times”.

Time has passed, and with a full year, the 55-year-old actor has just finished playing “The King’s Man” villain Grigori Rasputin. However, none of his most recent roles will be as significant as “The House of The Dragon”, his entry into one of the greatest sagas in television history.

In the series, Ifans is Otto Hightower of House Hightower, one of the oldest in Westeros. He is also Hand of the King, the most important position in the court of King’s Landing, which he held during the reign of Jaehaerys Targaryen and maintained, now at Viserys’ side.

From the little that could be seen in the premiere of the first episode, Otto appears to be a fair and thoughtful man, but also extremely calculating – and everything indicates that he will have a secret plan to achieve his goals. Which ones exactly? It is not known.