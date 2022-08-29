See how to RESOLVE errors in the Caixa Tem app; THESE reasons result in application blocking

The number of Brazilians using banking apps is increasing more and more. According to recent surveys, approximately 80% of people with internet access use this type of app from financial institutions.

And Caixa Econômica Federal’s social digital account is largely responsible for this accessibility. That’s why it’s important to know resolve errors in the Caixa Tem app. Understand what the main issues are and how to improve your experience.

Main reasons for errors in Caixa Tem

First, it is important to take into account that there are some instabilities that cannot be avoided. It is rare, but sometimes these applications can go down due to an error in the distribution of network services.

Even so, experts indicate that there are some errors in the Caixa Tem application, for example, that users can avoid.

To make it easier, we selected the four main reasons for errors in the Caixa Tem app. Namely, they are:

More than one CPF registered on the same cell phone: there are reports of users who had the Caixa Tem application blocked due to an excess of registrations on the same device; Lack of update: if you downloaded the app a long time ago and haven’t updated anymore, stay tuned; Irregular access: anyone who finds a message regarding this, should check their data and registration information; Login on multiple cell phones: Many people eventually access their account on different devices and this can also give an error.

How to solve the errors in the Caixa Tem app

Finally, it’s important to remember that most of these issues can be resolved quickly.

There are several answers to the question “how to solve errors in Caixa Tem app”:

Preferably, do not let unknown people use the bank application on your cell phone; if possible, only you should use it;

Always keep your app updated: namely, it is recommended to delete the app and download it again periodically;

Also avoid logging into multiple different devices. In other words, just use your device to enter Caixa Tem;

Finally, if none of these tips helped, go to a Caixa branch with a photo ID – and bring your cell phone.

To download the latest version of the Caixa Tem app – for Android – go to:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.caixa.tem&hl=pt_BR&gl=US

