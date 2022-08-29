see what changes in the update » iPhone Blog

One of the most used native applications by users is the Grades, which serves to take notes or, often, quickly save information for later access.

And iOS 16 will bring some new features to it, which should improve usability.

Check out what they are in this article.

1. Quick Notes on iPhone

Quick Notes was a feature exclusive to iPadOS and macOS Monterey, but now coming to iPhone as well.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to create a quick note with a tap on the right corner of the iPhone screen like on the iPad. On the other hand, a new button in the Control Center lets you quickly add one.

You can turn almost anything into an instant entry in Notes, as the function is accessible in any application through the share menu, which brings a new function “Add to Quick Note”.

Tip: When you share a quick note via Safari, it adds a link. However, if a piece of text on the page is selected, it will be highlighted in the quick note.

Once added, the quick note is temporarily in a floating window for easy access in case you want to use it in another application.

2. Even smarter folders

iOS 16 reinforces the smart folder system ushered in by the previous version of the operating system.

The selection criteria are not limited to tags alone: ​​the filters range from the creation date to the presence of checklists, attachments, mentions or even sharing.

Pinned notes and locked notes can also be automatically integrated into a smart folder. And each filter has its own filters.

3. Locked Notes

Another interesting addition to the Notes app in iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 is that a note can now be locked with the iPhone passcode or iPad.

Instead of selecting a specific password for a locked note, you can lock your notes with your ‌iPhone‌ password. So you don’t need to generate a new password (and remember it).

But there is still the option to create another password if you prefer.

But remember that notes locked with device password can only be viewed on devices running ‌iOS 16‌, iPadOS 16 or macOS Ventura. Devices running older versions of iOS and macOS will not be able to view password-locked notes.

4. Grouping by dates

In iOS 16 Notes are grouped by chronological categories such as Today and Yesterday to make it easier to find your most recent notes.

To see what else is different about the new system, check out the list of what’s new in iOS 16.