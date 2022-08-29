September 2022 releases (movies and series!)

Lots of news coming to Disney+ in September! We will even have a special day dedicated to streaming with Disney+ Day that will have a lot of news in movies and series and actions in the theme parks.

Get ready because documentaries are coming, the long-awaited Pinocchio films, Thor: Love and Thunder, Abracadabra 2 in addition to the Cars on the Road series, Andor and much more.

So let’s check out what’s coming to Disney+ in September 2022.

Disney+: Films, series and documentaries

Thor: Love and Thunder – September 8

The God of Thunder movie comes to Disney+ bringing a journey of self-discovery unlike anything he’s faced before. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic assassin like Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods, who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat this threat, Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and Jane Foster who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

Pinocchio – September 8th

The live-action is a retelling of the story of the wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and cares for Pinocchio as if he were his own son.

The cast also includes Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Pinocchio), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jang Cricket), Cynthia Erivo (Blue Fairy), Luke Evans (Coachman) among others.

Cars on the Road – September 08

A nine-episode series that follows Lightning McQueen and his best friend Mater on a journey eastward from Radiator Springs to find Mater’s sister.

Along the way, each stop is a grand adventure, with amazing roadside attractions and fun new characters.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi – September 8th

With never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage, personal stories and significant moments, Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi showcases the production of Lucasfilm’s original Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, an epic story that begins 10 years after the dramatic events took place. from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

This insightful documentary from Lucasfilm and the Supper Club explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen – and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their respective classic roles. Complete with tours of the creature area, props department and more, Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi showcases the side of filmmaking that makes Star Wars so unique – the respect and passion for generational legacy and beloved characters.

Growing Up – September 08

A hybrid and invasive documentary series created by Brie Larson and Culture. House that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten coming-of-age stories.

The series uses narrative, experimental and documentary cinema to follow young people aged between 18 and 22 as they tell their story. Each 30-minute episode features a young man and his growing up experience.

It takes courage to be yourself. 💖#Growing, an Original Series. premiere of #DisneyPlusDayon the 8th of September in the #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/davoURsDlk — Disney+ Brazil (@DisneyPlusBR) August 10, 2022

Andor – September 21

The new Lucasfilm original series, set before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (2016) and explores a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) journey to discover the difference he can make in his universe.

The production presents the story of the growing rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. This is an age fraught with danger, deceit and intrigue as Cassian embarks on a path destined to transform him into a rebel hero.

Abracadabra 2 – September 30th

The live-action sequel to the Halloween classic reunites actresses Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters.

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th century sisters, and they’re out for revenge. Now it’s up to three teenagers to stop the ravenous witches from stirring up a new kind of chaos in Salem before dawn on the eve of All Saints’ Day.

Other September releases:

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes – new episodes every Thursday

Marvel Studios Forward: Behind the Scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder – September 8th

Terra Incognita – September 8th

Frozen Sing-Along – A Freezing Adventure and Frozen 2 – September 8th

Welcome to the Club – September 8th

The Adventures of Bertie Gregory – September 8th

Turning the Game of Champions – 28th of September

More news will arrive in September and this article will be updated soon. The schedule is subject to change.

