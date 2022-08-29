Series C defines four new members for 2023; see the teams

Brazilian Serie C Trophy

Credit: Fernando Roberto/Ituano

Traditionally disputed by 20 teams, the Brasileirão Série C has four new members for the 2023 edition.

They are São Bernardo from São Paulo, América-RN from Rio Grande do Norte, Amazonas FC from Amazonas and Pouso Alegre from Minas Gerais.

The quartet comes from the National Fourth Division and won access between Saturday and Sunday (27th and 28th of August).

The clubs will inherit the vacancies left by the relegated Atlético-CE, Brasil de Pelotas, Ferroviário and Campinense.

To move up the division, São Bernardo eliminated Tocantinópolis. The São Paulo team had already won the first game by 3 to 0, but was not satisfied. Defeated the opponent by 2 to 0, in the second confrontation, and confirmed the access.

Pouso Alegre also moved up the division after winning twice. Defeated ASA 1-0 last weekend. They had won the first match 2-0.

Amazonas FC, in turn, surpassed Portuguesa-RJ. After a 1-1 draw, the Amazon team won 3-2 at home and moved up to the Brasileirão Série C.

The most dramatic access was won by América-RN. The potiguar team was defeated, in the first game, by 1 to 0.

However, playing in front of the fans, they won 3-1 and managed to reverse the disadvantage.

Brasileirão Serie C advances to decide future Serie B teams

The national tournament is already in the second round of the second phase. Divided into two groups of four members, Mirassol, Botafogo-SP, Aparecidense, Volta Redonda, ABC, Figueirense, Vitória and Paysandu fight for four spots to access the Second Division of Brazilian football. The leader and vice-leader of each bracket move up to the Brasileirão Serie B.

