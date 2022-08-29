Shia LaBeouf denies Olivia Wilde and says she created history to seal: “I quit myself”

Shia LaBeouf denied that he was fired by the director Olivia Wilde of the movie Do not worry, dear. The actor said that he resigned from the project himself and that she created a story to get attention.

According to Entertainment Weekly, LaBeouf spoke about Wilde’s lines in an interview with Variety published last week, in which she stated that the actor was very combative on set.

LaBeouf said that the news of his dismissal from the film was “eye-catching clickbait”, and added:

“I’m a little confused about the narrative that I was fired. You and I both know the reasons for my departure. I gave up on your movie because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse. You firing me never happened, Olivia. And while I fully understand the appeal of publicizing this story because of the current social landscape, and the social currency that this brings, it’s not the truth. So, I humbly ask, as a person with a goal of doing things right, that you correct the narrative as best you can. I hope none of this negatively affects [sic] you, and may your film succeed in all the ways you want it to be.”

Variety also reported that it saw video exchanges and text messages between LaBeouf and Wilde, though none of this has been confirmed by EW. Wilde and the studio representatives Warner Bros. have not yet manifested.

What Wilde Said

In the interview with Variety, Olivia Wilde praised Shia LaBeouf’s work, despite saying that her acting process didn’t meet the requirements she demanded on set and its cast. With that, LaBeouf was replaced by Harry Styles.

“He has a process that, in a way, seems to require a combative energy, and I personally don’t believe that is conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe and reliable environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and the cast to protect them. That was my job.”

Still in the interview, Wilde commented on the sexual assault complaint made by FKA Twigs, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend, against the actor. The complaint came shortly after the actor’s departure from Do not worry, dear.

“A lot of things came up after this happened that really bothered me, behavior-wise. I really wish him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice. But for our movie, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive. Particularly with a movie like this, I knew I would be asking Florence [Pugh] to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was to make her feel safe and to make her feel supported.”

Do not worry, dearfollows a 1950s housewife Alice (Florence Pugh), who lives with her husband, Jack (Harry Styles), in an experimental community in which another housewife disappears.

The film also stars Chris Pine, Kiki Layne, Gemma Chan and Nick Krollthe release is scheduled for September 23.

