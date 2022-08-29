Shiite leader resigns in Iraq, and supporters storm government headquarters and face rivals; two die | World

Protesters in Iraq invaded this Monday (29) the presidential palace of the government of the country. The invasion was a reaction to the announcement by Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr – one of Iraq’s most influential and powerful politicians and once sought after by the United States – that he was leaving the country’s political life.
Al-Sadr has been trying to form a government since Iraq’s elections 10 months ago, but faces opposition from other Shiite groups..
Rival Shia groups clash in Baghdad after a cleric’s resignation announcement, Aug. 29, 2022. — Photo: Thaier Al-Sudani/ Reuters
In a rage, thousands of al-Sadr supporters took to the streets shortly after the announcement and stormed the government headquarters in Baghdad, which declared a curfew in the Iraqi capital. Outside, protesters faced off against rival groups. Police said two people were killed and 19 others were injured in the clash.
According to local media, security forces managed to regain control of the palace. The country’s prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi – who rules until a new government is formed – was evacuated and ordered a curfew in Baghdad..
Protesters inside the Iraqi government headquarters area after an invasion in protest over the resignation of Shia leader Moqtada al-Sadr, on Aug. 29, 2022. — Photo: Reuters
Al-Sadr became known after the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, when he became a symbol of resistance to the Americans. He was once wanted dead or alive by the United States, but ended up becoming an influential politician and was currently one of the most powerful people in the country.
Still, the Shiite leader has failed to end a protracted stalemate over the formation of a government in the country, so he announced on Monday that he is abandoning politics and closing his institutions because of the political stalemate.
Protesters occupy the swimming pool of the Iraqi Prime Minister’s official residence, on Aug. 29, 2022. — Photo: Ahmed Saad/ Reuters