Shopee’s new game to earn DISCOUNTS on the platform; see how to use

Have you ever thought about having fun with a mobile game and earning rewards that can become discounts on the shopping platform? shopee? For know that this is possible and it is already happening. This last Thursday (25th), the Singaporean company created a new function within its app that promises to amuse its customers at the same time as it can increase its sales. Find out more in the article below.

Shopee launches game that offers discounts

As mentioned above, the famous e-commerce platform shopee announced a new game for its users that will allow them to accumulate points that can be redeemed for discounts. called Shopee Lyrics, the game consists of forming words to get rewards that can become virtual coins or coupons to be used in purchases within the website or application. First of all, you just have to choose between Classic or Daily Challenge modes that have different rewards.

How to play

At first the game Shopee Lyrics is not yet available, which will happen next Sunday (28). Namely, it will work like a puzzle, where users need to connect letters to form words and thus accumulate coins. In Classic Mode, in short, there will be no chance limits for guessing attempts, which changes in the Daily Challenge system, where you have to choose between Crusade Mode, with limits for hits, or Climb, in which you must enter a greater number of words over a given period of time.

Undoubtedly, this is a special launch, as it takes place during the discount event 9.9 Shopee’s Super Shopping Day. Depending on the success, the game should continue after the promotions period. It is important to note that the shopping site also allows its users to accumulate points with other successful games such as Shake Shopee, Shopee Candy, bubbles, Take Toast, Pitch and pets.

Finally, for those who are interested and are eager to play – and win – just download the Shopee app and right after accessing the “Awards” or “Games and Prizes”, (options change by smartphone system) at the bottom of the screen. So, just look for the banner of the Shopee Lyrics.

Download the Shopee app

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.shopee.br&hl=pt&gl=US

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/br/app/shopee-9-9-super-shopping-day/id1481812175

