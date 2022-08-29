So good that even the PT neuron broke down

During the presidential debate organized by TV Bandeirantes this Sunday, 28, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) accused the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of lying about the numbers of the Brazilian economy. When trying to explain what untruths were said by the current chief of the Executive, however, the PT got in the way and interrupted his own speech.

“The candidate loves to quote numbers and absurdities that not even he believes,” said Lula, referring to Bolsonaro. “He needs to know the following: he has already sold Petrobras, he has already sold BR, he is slicing up Petrobras, he has privatized BR…”

Lula would have more time to continue with his speech, but he did not. Silently, she glanced at the mediators. Bolsonaro, not understanding the PT’s pause, smiled. After five seconds of silence, the TV Bandeirantes team decided to pass the ball to the President of the Republic.

This was not the only prominent moment played by Bolsonaro and Lula. At the beginning of the debate, the chief executive said that the PT government was “the most corrupt in the country’s history”. “Antonio Palocci’s denunciation concluded: a R$300 million foreign account was reserved for you,” he recalled. “His rule was marked by kleptocracy. The theft was to get support in Parliament and for yourself.”