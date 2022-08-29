Sony Acquires Savage Game Studios for PlayStation Studios; Mobile Division is created

Facebook

The text below was posted on PlayStation.Blog by Hermen Hulst, Director of PlayStation Studios.

Hello PlayStation Nation.

Today, we announce that we have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Savage Game Studios, an extremely talented team of creatives with many years of experience making some of the most popular mobile games enjoyed by gamers around the world. They were founded a few years ago with the aim of fearlessly exploring bold new ideas. We share their relentless ambition to innovate, along with an ongoing effort to expand our audience and bring PlayStation to more people than ever before, making them perfect to join PlayStation Studios.

I’ll pass it on to Michail Katkoff, CEO and co-founder of Savage Game Studios, for the proper introductions:

Thank you, Hermen, and hello to everyone in the PlayStation community!

Founded in 2020 and led by myself and co-founders Nadjim Adjir and Michael McManus, Savage Game Studios was born out of our many years of experience in mobile game development, spanning several hugely successful global IPs. Our guiding vision was a creative space where experimentation and risk-taking were not cautiously avoided, but enthusiastically embraced. We all work at large studios, and while we respect the advantages of ample resources, we wanted to stay small and nimble so we could make our own decisions.

“So why”, you might be thinking, “would you join PlayStation Studios?”. We made this deal because we believe that the leadership of PlayStation Studios respects our vision of how we can operate and succeed, and because they are also not afraid to take risks. All of this, plus the ability to potentially exploit PlayStation’s incredible IP catalog and the fact that we’ll benefit from the kind of support only they can provide… The hardest question to answer would be “why not?”.

On behalf of everyone at Savage Game Studios, thank you for having us. We can’t wait to show you what we’re working on!

As we’ve assured you before with our plans to bring select titles to PC, our efforts beyond console in no way diminish our commitment to the PlayStation community, nor our passion for continuing to create amazing, story-driven, single-player experiences. It’s been a tremendous year for games on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, with major releases including Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, MLB The Show 22 and, on November 9, the long-awaited God of War: Ragnarok. PlayStation VR2 is also on the horizon and promises a huge leap in presence and immersion, reinforced by best-in-class software like Horizon: Call of the Mountain. We’re proud of our upcoming PC releases too, with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Marvel’s Spider-Man giving gamers without PlayStation hardware a taste of our incredible library of original titles.

Our mobile gaming efforts will be equally addictive, providing more ways for more people to engage with our content and striving to reach new audiences unfamiliar with PlayStation and our games. THE Savage Game Studios is joining the newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile divisionwhich will operate independently of our console development and focus on innovative, on-the-go experiences based on new and existing PlayStation IPs.

I hope you’ll join me in welcoming Savage Game Studios, and that those of you who enjoy mobile gaming as well as console or PC will look forward to what they have in store. They are already working on a new unannounced “live” AAA mobile action game. It’s too early to reveal more, but I’m really excited for when they’ll be able to.

I wish good health and happiness to you and your loved ones!