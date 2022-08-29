Sony buys Savage game studio and expands its mobile operations

This Monday (29), Sony announced that it is adding a new mobile game developer to its umbrella: to Savage Games Studios. After acquiring Bungie for a few billion dollars, the new mobile developer is the newest addition to PlayStation Studios.

In addition to announcing the acquisition of the developer, Sony also announced the birth of PlayStation Studios Mobile Division, the brand’s division focused on mobile games. Despite being a novelty, it is nothing strange, since the Japanese company is present in the market for games on consoles, PCs, virtual reality and TV.

Savage Games Studios was founded in 2020 by Michail Katkoff, Nadjim Adjir and Michael McManus, after many years of experiences in large mobile game development companies. In fact, the studio is developing a AAA action game, but there is no further information.

Savage Game Studios is the new partner acquired by Sony.Source: PlayStation

new mobile games

According to information from the company itself, the division will operate independently of development for consoles and will focus on innovative experiences.

“Today, we announce that we have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Savage Game Studios, an extremely talented team of creatives with many years of experience making some of the most popular mobile games enjoyed by gamers around the world,” Sony announced in a statement. .

For now, the company has not revealed any games in development by the division, however, it says that the sector will be responsible for developing new titles and others based on famous Sony franchises.