Sony launches revised lighter PS5 model in Australia

A new revised model of the PlayStation 5 has been released in Australia. Apparently, it’s just lighter and doesn’t have any significant differences. Press Start reports that the new CFI-1200 models are much lighter, with the new disc version weighing the same as the digital version at launch.

















29 Aug

















25 Aug



According to the manuals present with each version of the console, the new model CFI-1202A of the disc version weighs 3.9 kg, while the launch version weighed 4.5 kg. The digital version CFI-1202B weighs 3.4 kg, half a kilo less than the launch version.

This is the second time that PlayStation 5 hardware has been overhauled and made lighter. In July 2021, Sony released the CFI-1100 range, which also weighed less than the launch versions.

Summarizing the versions, they look like this:

Launch – Disc: 4.5 kg / Digital: 3.9 kg

– Disc: 4.5 kg / Digital: 3.9 kg 2021 review – Disc: 4.2 kg / Digital 3.9 kg

– Disc: 4.2 kg / Digital 3.9 kg 2022 review – Disc: 3.9 kg / Digital 3.4 kg

It’s not yet clear what Sony has done to make the console lighter, but the revised version of the PlayStation 5 has been reduced in weight due to a change in the heatsink.

During an investor meeting last year, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki said the company was looking at several solutions to address the global component shortage, including changing the design of some parts of the PlayStation 5.

Last week, Sony made the controversial decision to raise the price of the console in several regions around the world. The value of the PlayStation 5 has increased by up to 12.5% ​​in Europe, China, Australia, Mexico and Canada, with the United States and Brazil being spared.

