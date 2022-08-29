Streaming premieres from August 29th to September 4th

September 1: “ANIMAL KINGDOM” — Season 5 (Starzplay)

In season five of “Animal Kingdom”, Pope, Craig, Deran and J are still dealing with the repercussions of the events surrounding Smurf’s death, with family members seeking revenge.

September 1: “AMBITIONS” (Starzplay)

“Ambitions” explores the sensual intrigues of love, power and politics in America’s most famous urban mecca: Atlanta, Georgia.

September 2: “The Lord of the Rings: “The Rings of Power” (Prime Video)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power by Prime Video brings to the screen for the first time the heroic legends of the legendary Second Age of Middle-earth history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes. were tested, hope dangling from the thinnest threads and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover the whole world in darkness. Starting in a time of relative peace, the series follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lindon, to the stunning island kingdom of Númenor, to the far reaches of the map, these realms and characters will carve legacies that will live on long after. They are gone.

September 2: “Life According to Ella” (Apple TV+)

The series introduces the girl Ella, who returns to school with a new perspective on life, a lot of anticipation for what the future holds and a giant desire to ‘seize the day’ after her battle with cancer. With her best friend by her side, she’s ready to face all the fears she had before and determined not to let details like fake friends and social media status distract her.

September 2: “The Devil in Ohio” (Netflix)

A psychiatrist shelters a young woman who has run away from a mysterious cult, unaware that she is putting her own life and family at risk.

September 2: “Incredible Women of Bollywood” – Season 2 (Netflix)

In a season of new beginnings, the protagonists redefine their relationships, careers and personal goals, always maintaining good humor and friendship.