Switch game pirates just got an enemy

The fight of game companies against piracy is not something new, but it turns and moves, there is always something new appearing. The product of the moment is the Nintendo Switch Emulator Protection, announced during Gamescom 2022. This technology promises to insert codes into games, considerably hindering the emulation of the hybrid console on PCs. Interestingly, none of this came from Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch OLED (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

With the intention of protecting the intellectual properties of developers and publishers, anti-piracy actions are always appearing.

The company Denuvo, famous for offering DRM protection on computers, announced that it will make a new product available for Switch titles. Thus, “the technology will integrate seamlessly into the construction of the toolchain, without impacting the gaming experience. It then allows the insertion of checks into the code, which blocks gameplay on emulators.”

In addition to selling, of course, the company’s objective is to help the most diverse studios, as this makes it possible to increase revenue during the launch window. We cannot forget that this is the most important period when it comes to monetizing a game.

We at Denuvo understand that piracy negatively affects the gaming industry and are working with industry stakeholders to ensure they have the latest protection technologies available to them. Our team is excited to provide a solution that will help developers and publishers help tackle the issue of Nintendo Switch piracy. Reinhard Blaukovitsch, Director of Denuvo

according to kotaku, Denuvo confirmed that Big N has no involvement with this new DRM in Switch games. The initiative came from other publishers and studios, customers of the company. In addition, the company stated that the protection will not affect the performance of games at all.

Finally, the statement guarantees that the product will not depend on online checking. “We are aware that the Nintendo Switch is a mobile console and therefore has limited online capabilities, so we designed our solution to be completely offline, with no network checks required.”

It is worth remembering that Nintendo looks for legal alternatives when facing piracy on its consoles. Processes and “cease and desist” requests are the most common actions of the Kyoto firm.