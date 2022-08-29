Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt Join Flying Lotus on “Ash”

Tessa Thompson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt are the names now announced to star in the musician’s next project Flying Lotus, “Ash”which we had previously reported.

“Ash” it is a thriller science fiction by Lotusexecutive produced by Neill Blomkamp and which begins its sales campaign in Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Production is handled by XYZ Films and GFC Films.

Tessa Thompson (“Westworld”) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber”) were announced as protagonists in the film that the award-winning musician and director Flying Lotus (AKA Steven Ellison) will perform as successor to “Kuso”.

At the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Flying Lotus will also showcase and promote their work in one of the segments of the anthology film series. “V/H/S/99”which will have its world premiere in the “Midnight” section of the festival.

In “Ash”of which Lotus will also author the original soundtrack, tells the story of a woman (Thompson) who wakes up on a distant planet and discovers that his space station team has been cruelly murdered and has to decide to trust the man (Gordon-Levitt) sent to save it. However, as his investigation into what happened, he begins to question the innocence of those he came to save.

The original script of the film is by Jonni Remmler and is expected to go into production next year in New Zealand.

Tessa Thompson is a multiple Emmy- and BAFTA-nominated actress and producer, who recently reprized her role as Valkyrie in “Thor: Love and Thunder” and participated again in the fourth season of “Westworld”from HBO.

In recent years, he has participated in “Identity”Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut for the Netflix, “Sylvie’s Love” at Amazon Prime Videowhich also produced, as well as “Selma”, “Dear White People” and the movies of the saga “Creed”.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is an award-winning actor, winner of two Emmys, who recently starred in “Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber”, the Showtime series that chronicles the life of Uber founder Travis Kalanick. The actor is known for films such as “The origin”, “Looper – Killer Reflex”his debut in the “Don Jon” and will give voice to Cricket in the “Pinocchio” in Robert Zemeckiswhich debuts on Disney+ the 8th of September.