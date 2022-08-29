That ’70s Show is returning to streaming in September (but won’t be on Netflix)

We have a good news/bad news situation about the beloved comedy That show from the 70’s, a series that fans would spend hours watching weekly on Netflix when it aired on the service.

The good news is that the show is returning to streaming very soon. This week, actually! All 200 episodes will be available to watch on Thursday, September 1. On the downside, the series will not stream on Netflix.

It’s a little surprising that Netflix allowed another streaming service to come in and get the rights to the show. That 70’s Show was one of the best performers of the series when it was available, but Netflix allowed the rights to lapse a few years ago, and the show wasn’t available to watch anywhere during that time.

Many of us were hoping that Netflix would get the show back soon, as a promotion for the upcoming spinoff series, That 90’s show, but this no longer seems to be the case. It’s especially strange since That 90’s show was confirmed to include appearances by nearly the entire original cast, including Laura Prepon, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher.

Where to watch That ’70s Show

According to TV Line, the show will begin airing on Peacock this Thursday. You will need to pay for the Premium or Premium Plus plans to watch the show as it will not be available in the free tier. The Premium plan costs $4.99/mo and contains some ads, while the $9.99/mo premium for Premium Plus lets you watch ad-free.

We don’t have a release date for That 90’s show yet, but it will consist of at least ten episodes for its first season. The sequel show will take place in 1995 and will follow Eric and Donna’s daughter as she visits her grandparents, Kitty and Red (Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith return to reprise their roles).

Do you plan to revisit That 70’s Show when does it return to streaming? Are you disappointed not to be on Netflix?