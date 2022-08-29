There are so many productions to choose from in the Netflix catalog and a lot of doubt when choosing what to watch, something completely understandable. Thinking about helping you right now, so you don’t have to scroll through the catalog options for a long time, we’ve selected the 10 new movies you can’t miss on Netflix in 2022. Let’s check out these list and not stay out of the biggest news world streaming.

From Family Vacation (2022), John Hamburg



Family Vacation

A devoted father ends up having some free time to enjoy alone after many years, that’s because his wife and kids are going to spend time away, that’s when he reconnects with old party friends and has a family-free vacation for the first time in many years, but in his eagerness to enjoy the moment, he ends up putting himself in extreme situations that almost end his life.

Watch > Family Vacation

A Faithful Husband (2022), Barbara Rothenborg



a faithful husband

A Danish long-running mystery thriller with a dark story. When a woman discovers her husband’s betrayal, the fine line between love and hate is tested and the two end up going to extreme measures to get what they want. The production is based on the book of the same name, written by Anna Ekberg.

Watch > A Faithful Husband

That’s Love (2022), Shaun Paul Piccinino



That’s Love

Another romantic comedy for the catalogue. In the feature we follow Sofia who has quite a day, that’s because she loses her job and is single on the same day. Starting from scratch, she meets a charming Spanish chef who is the missing ingredient in her life.

Watch > That’s Amor

How would it be if…? (2022), Wanuri Kahiu



What Would It Be If…?

This romantic comedy about a young woman living in two parallel realities in Los Angeles and Texas stars Lili Reinhart. We follow Natalie (Lili Reinhart) on the path of her life when she needs to take a pregnancy test as she finishes college. The result of the test is that it will define the path she will follow.

Watch > What Would It Be Like If…?

365 Final Days (2022), Barbara Bialowas, Tomasz Mandes



365 Final Days

In 365 Final Days, we follow Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) who is in the hands of the best doctors fighting for her life, but the hardest decision is in the hands of her husband Massimo (Michele Morrone). He will have to choose whether to save his wife’s life or that of his son. What will Massimo’s future be and who survives in this story?

Watch > 365 Final Days

Double Journey (2022), JJ Perry



Double Journey

In this action-adventure comedy production, we follow a vampire hunter who earns just one week to raise money to pay his daughter’s expenses. To ensure the family’s livelihood, he will fight tooth and nail.

Watch > Double Journey

Continuing Love (2022), Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum



salute to love

In Continência ao Amor we follow the couple Cassie Salazar and Luke Morrow who lead completely different lives. Cassie dreams of being a singer and songwriter, but to survive she works nights at a bar in Austin, Texas. Luke, on the other hand, is a Marine in the Army who is about to embark for service. A chance meeting at the bar changes the lives of these two. The two marry of convenience only for military benefits, only a tragedy turns this facade relationship into reality.

Watch > Continence to Love

Persuasion (2022), Carrie Cracknell



Persuasion

Persuasion is a romantic comedy with Dakota Johnson and is an adaptation of a homonymous work by Jane Austin. Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) has been persuaded not to marry a man of humble origins. But eight years later, he reappears. Will she now take this second chance to love?

Watch > Persuasion

Beast of the Sea (2022), Chris Williams



the beast of the sea

Jacob Holland was best known at the time when monster hunters were treated like true heroes, by slaying the beasts that terrorize the seas. In this new sea hunt, the captain did not have a new crew member, Maisie Brumble. The girl has guts and will teach all these hunters a lesson, as well as find a new way to deal with the beasts of the sea.

Watch > The Beast of the Sea

Collision (2022), Fabien Martorell



Collision

In “Collision” a corrupt businessman and his socialite wife find themselves in a race against time, that’s because their daughter ended up being captured by one of the crime bosses in the city of Johannesburg, South Africa. They have only one day to resolve the situation, before the worst happens.

Watch > Collision