“The championship continues without…”; PVC does not shut up and sends a direct message about the dispute between Flamengo and Palmeiras for the Brasileirão

At the moment, the teams score difference is 7 points and there are still 14 rounds left in the tournament

With the 1-0 victory over Botafogo, the Flamengo reached the 43 points conquered in Série A of the Brazilian Championship and managed to recover the second place in the national league. At the moment, the team follows with 7 points less than the leader, Palmeiras.

So far, 24 rounds of the Brasileirão have been played. With that, there are 14 games left, that is, we have 42 points at stake to define who will be the great national champion of 2022. Flamengo return to the field against Ceará next Sunday (4) and Palmeiras will face Bragantino on Saturday (3).

In a text published in his column on GE, journalist PVC analyzed the Brazilian Championship. He made it clear that he believes that Alviverde Paulista is still the favorite for the national league title, but that nothing has been decided and that Rubro-Negro Carioca has a chance of winning the cup.

“Flamengo reduced the distance to Palmeiras to seven points. Attention, do not use the adverb only. That’s seven points! The difference is big and it was only turned by Flamengo against São Paulo, in 2020. The possible new turnaround goes through the next four rounds”said PVC in its blog on GE.

“If Palmeiras add six points out of the 12 to play, Flamengo will not end September in the lead, but they can reduce the distance to one point. Fatigue will be part of the menu, because in the next two weeks there will be the semifinal clashes of Libertadores. Palmeiras remains the favorite. The championship remains undecided”ended the journalist.