The dark Knight; know more

Test screenings of The Flash are having the highest scores since Christopher Nolan’s Batman: The Dark Knight trilogy.

Because of these excellent scores, executives from Warner Bros. Discovery believe they have a critical and box office success on their hands.

Now the star remains Ezra Millerthe Flash, stop getting involved in controversies and Warner manages to reverse or soften the damage that Miller has done in recent months, which involves accusations of threats, assaults, harassment and various other crimes.

The Flash it is the first solo film by the superhero The Flash. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU will see the Scarlet Speedster traveling through the DC Multiverse.

There is still no official synopsis for the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show the Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of himself, another Batman and a Supergirl in place of Superman.

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, Ben Affleck (argo) as Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Hunger for Power) as Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCEU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

