The intensive workout that turned Natalie Portman into a toned superhero – NiT

Known for her elegance and grace, the actress had to go through a process of increasing her daily calorie intake.

Natalie Portman is known for her slim, elegant figure. In 2010, she played Nina Sayers, an obsessive ballerina who sparkled with every plié. This role in the film “Black Swan” earned her the Oscar for best actress in 2011. And this success was joined by many other performances in which a characteristic that no one is indifferent to stands out: the incomparable grace of the Israeli-American actress. However, in the new “Thor” movie, the 41-year-old actress appears much more muscular.

In the year that her talent was recognized with one of the most important awards in the film industry, Portman gave life, for the first time, to physician Jane Foster in. In 2013 and 2019 he returned to play the movie’s superhero love interest. Now, in the latest sequel to the “Thor: Love and Thunder” saga, which opened in theaters on July 7, the character takes on greater relevance.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) finds himself on a journey unlike anything he’s ever been through — he’s looking for inner peace, far from the usual cosmic adventures. The doctor suffers from a fatal cancer and to get around the problem she manages to master Mjolnir, the protagonist’s former hammer, and she also became a Thor, complete with cape, helmet and everything else. But each time she uses her powers, the energy needed to fight the cancer fades.

The twist in this sequel reveals not only a new facet of the skinny doctor, but Natalie Portman herself. The actress appears with incredibly toned arms and legs, a result of the commitment she made with the filmmakers to prepare herself “as much as possible”. Dedicated, the actress took, according to her personal trainer Naomi Pendergast, the goal very seriously In an interview with “Variety”, the professional explained the plan she outlined to turn Portman into a superhero.

Practices were the starting point. They began working together four months before filming began. The goal was to make the actress strong and agile enough to safely start picking up weights and create the sculpted abs and arms the film demanded.

“We worked his upper body three times a week, which included arm, back, chest exercises, boxing lessons, rope jumping and a lot of running,” said Pendergast. “The other two days were dedicated to injury prevention work, which included pilates-based exercises, stretching, release work and balance exercises.”

Running and lots of boards: Natalie Portman’s workout

During filming they continued to train at least two hours a day without interruption. The demand and commitment became greater when the physical trainer realized that it was not just about having big muscles. “Her role involved learning various stunts that required her to have a strong abdominal wall and agility to land well. “I was definitely surprised by the intensity of the physical side of the character,” the actress revealed to “Shape”.

Pendergast “had to introduce heavyweights” into the aspiring superhero’s fitness routine. Training also involved running, an activity they both enjoy. “Natalie loves to run, so we went out for a run a few times a week and included some treadmill sprints in our gym sessions,” says Pendergast.

The training part itself was very demanding, but it can easily be replicated at home. The first step was to warm up. For this, the personal trainer created a super set with elastic bands with four exercises. These must be done for 30 seconds. The first Natalie did squats with the rubber band. For this, she placed a part of the accessory under her feet (which were shoulder width apart) and another part she held with her hands. The second moment was dedicated to opening and closing the arms with the elastic band attached to each hand. In the third exercise, the fitness accessory was placed under one of the feet and with the opposite hand pulled it diagonally to the height of the chin. 30 seconds later she switched hands and support foot.

After having warmed up the necessary muscle groups, the actress moved on to the training itself. For the first exercise, a bench and a weight were needed (to do it at home, she can use a bottle of water). With your right palm and knee bent on the bench, your left foot on the floor and a dumbbell in your left hand, the goal is to bend your left elbow up and then extend it down. With the same equipment, she then did dumbbell raises to her head and repeated 15 times.

Leaving the bench behind, the actress now took two dumbbells, one in each hand to perform Dumbbell’s raise up. This exercise consists of raising and lowering your arms alternately to shoulder height, keeping your body still. From this exercise I moved to the inverted planks and then to the side plank with arm rotation. In the end the training always ended with jump squats, that is, squats with jumps.

High protein diet was the secret

To gain the necessary muscle mass, training was not enough. The actress had to get into a process of increasing her daily calorie intake. Naomi Pendergast explained the process in an interview with “Insider”: “To determine her needs, Natalie did a metabolic test. This is a test that gives a very accurate reading of a person’s daily caloric needs. From these numbers, we were able to determine how many extra calories she needed per day to build muscle.”

The actress’ vegan diet was never an obstacle. Her breakfast changed to porridge with berries, followed by a protein shake after training. At lunch there was falafel, a traditional Middle Eastern dish, with a protein shake, and at dinner there was vegan curry, also accompanied by a shake. The only approved snacks were salads, fruit and nuts.