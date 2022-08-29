The Rock releases amazing new poster for the movie featuring the Justice Society

New official poster for the movie Black Adam shows the title character played by The Rock alongside the members of the Justice Society of America.

Check out the never-before-seen poster black adam:

black adamthe latest production A.D which will be released in theaters in 2022, is scheduled to premiere in Brazil on October 20.

Black Adam (original title of the adaptation) is the first solo film by Black Adam, the arch-rival of the hero Shazam. The new live-action DCEU will show the origin of the dark mage and his clash with the Justice Society supergroup.

Nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and just as quickly arrested – Black Adam (Rock) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The film stars The Rock (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Sarah Shahi (Double target) as Adrianna Tomaz/Isis, Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date) as Al Rothstein/Atom Crusher, Quintessa Swindell (Travelers – Instinct and Desire) as Maxine Hunkell/Cyclone and Pierce Brosnan (007 Against GoldenEye) as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate.

The actor Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) is also in black adam. Although his character has not been revealed, everything points to him playing the demon Sabbac.

There are rumors that the actors Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel) and Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) will appear in the film as Superman and Amanda Waller, respectively.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (No scales) and scripted by Adam Sztykiel (A Part of Travel) and by the pair Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (the Mauritanian), black adam will be released in Brazilian cinemas on October 20.

