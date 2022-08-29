The second season of The Equalizer: A Protector arrives exclusively at Globoplay

the fans of The Equalizer: The Protector you can celebrate now. The second season of the exclusive series of Globoplay opens this Friday (26). In the action plot, Queen Latifah is Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious past who uses her powerful skills as a former CIA agent to help people who have nowhere else to turn. To few people who can be trusted, McCall is ‘The Equalizer’, a champion of the underdog, single-minded in her quest for personal redemption.

The series returns to screens with McCall considering the idea of ​​finishing his job as ‘The Equalizer’, but she backs off when she takes on Detective Marcus Dante as a new client, who needs her help finding a group of hard-to-trace bank robbers. .

The character presents herself to most as an ordinary single mother who is silently raising her teenage daughter. Throughout the story, Robyn’s clandestine work and her personal life collide when her intelligent and observant daughter, Delilah (Laya DeLeon Hayes), and his aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint), who lives with Robyn to help her balance life as a working mother, discover her secret career.

As McCall grapples with uncertainty at home, she is joined in her quest for justice by William Bishop (Chris Noth), a former CIA agent and longtime friend; Melody “Mel” Bayani (Liza Lapira), a bar owner and colleague from Robyn’s past; and Harry Keshegian (Adam Goldberg), a brilliant, paranoid hacker. Robyn helps the oppressed and the exploited and occasionally works with Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles), a NYPD detective who once sought to discover his identity.

The last episode of the first season The Equalizer: The Protector airs on TV Globo, this Friday, the 26th, after the Globo reporter.

