This CELEBRITY spent BRL 61 million on COCAINE

O use of drugs in the world of the famous it is very common, mainly as an escape from stress. However, consumption does not come cheap and can lead many to bankruptcy. Celebrities have claimed to have spent millions on addictions.

Sophie Anderton revealed that she spent 10 million pounds (about R$ 61 million) on the use of drugs, mainly cocaine. The British model became famous when she was chosen as the poster girl for Gossard, a lingerie brand.

The revelation was made in an interview with the Daily Star. According to her, the addiction started at the height of her career, in the 90s. The drugs were introduced to the model by industry insiders who said it would help to keep the body.

At the time, she spent, on average, BRL 2,500 per day in alcohol and drugs. “I didn’t know what I was doing. Someone offered it to me and said it would keep me thin, so I used it,” Sophie said.

Today, the model has a healthy lifestyle and is sober. Given this, she spoke in the interview that advises young stars not to get involved with drugs. According to her, “My biggest regret in life was taking that first line of cocaine“.

The use of drugs in the fashion world, in order to maintain the thinness of the models, is very common. To make matters worse, the agents themselves or people in the industry who work in the same environment induce young people to use it.

famous like Drew Barrymore and Angeline Jolie have already taken up cocaine use. Both used drugs to face family and professional problems. Currently, they claim to be sober.

Drug Use: How Does Cocaine Work?

Cocaine is extracted from coca and acts on the central nervous system, causing euphoria and feeling of pleasure. On the other hand, the drug causes anxiety, depression and paranoia. In addition, it causes addiction and its excessive use can lead to death from overdose.

It is presented in powder form, being used by aspiration or dissolved in water and applied intravenously. The drug is illicit, being present in cocaine hydrochloride and in other illicit drugs, such as merla and crack, products also obtained from coca.