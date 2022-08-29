This week’s top 7 releases to enjoy on Netflix (September 29-4)

The last week of August and the first of September will be marked by some great releases on Netflix, and as always, we came to tell you everything that should make noise on the platform in the coming days.

Between the arrival of new seasons of popular series, the premiere of miniseries based on popular books, and some comedies, subscribers will have several options to enjoy until the arrival of the next weekend.

See below which are the top 7 releases, and soon after, the list of all Netflix releases until September 4th.

The 7 Great New Releases of the Week on Netflix

The Manager – Film (08/31)

The Manager is yet another Spanish thriller that will become part of the Netflix catalogue.

In this film, a young woman who needs money ends up receiving a difficult proposal from her boss: she must accept being a “surrogate belly” and in exchange, she will receive a high value.

The problem is that the boss also demands that the girl spend the pregnancy on an isolated property, where she can’t be seen by anyone. When doubts about the deal begin to arise in her mind, the young woman will realize that she can’t just go back.

Family Revelations – Series (31/08)

For those who like productions from different countries, one of the options of the week is the comic drama family revelations, series that lands on the platform directly from Poland.

In this romantic drama, an engaged couple is about to be united forever by the bonds of marriage, however, the secrets that both and their families hide decide to come to light.

Now, the ceremony is threatened and everything is headed for a major disaster.

I went through here – Film (31/08)

I passed by here is the biggest movie premiere of this week and has in its cast the leading role of George Mackay (Downton Abbey) and Kelly Macdonald (Captain Fantastic).

In this feature, a young tagger who sees his actions as a protest against the System, decides to invade and tag the house of a respected judge.

When he enters the house and decides to explore it, he ends up discovering something he shouldn’t in the basement of the powerful man’s house. Desperate, his discovery could have irreparable consequences not only for him, but for important people around him.

Love in Verona – Film (01/09)

Lovers of romantic comedies will have some new options this week, including the feature Love in Verona.

In the movie, julie (Kat Graham) is a young man who has always dreamed of traveling to Verona, and when he finally succeeds, he ends up discovering that the place he rented to stay is already being inhabited by an annoying and absurdly handsome young man.

Now, julie and the unknown will need to come to terms if they don’t want their vacation to be completely frustrated.

Queen of the South – Season 5 (01/09)

Alice Braga is back for the 5th and final season of Queen of the South.

On the Serie, Teresa (Braga) is a woman who, after the death of her drug dealer boyfriend, ends up being forced to work for a drug cartel.

Smarter than the bosses of the criminal organization imagined, it doesn’t take long for Teresa rise and become a ruthless leader.

The Festival of the Troubadours – Film (02/09)

For lovers of Turkish shows, this exciting drama must be one of the best picks of the week.

In The Festival of the Troubadours, an elderly itinerant musician ends up unexpectedly reappearing in the life of the son he hasn’t seen for 25 years.

The reunion, however, will be marked by painful discoveries and the opening of old wounds.

The Devil in Ohio – Miniseries (02/09)

Finally, the biggest series premiere of the week is The Devil in Ohioan intriguing horror thriller based on one of the best sellers most famous in recent years.

In this series, a psychiatrist finds and decides to give shelter to a young woman who seems to have been the victim of a mysterious cult.

Determined to help, she just didn’t expect that her act could bring her life and that of her entire family to life.

Other releases for the week of September 29-4 on Netflix

I am an Assassin – Documentary – Season 3 (08/30)

Untold: Corruption in Basketball – Documentary (08/30)

Club America vs Club America – Documentary (08/31)

Neighbors – Film (09/01)

The perfect choice – Film (09/01)

Detox – Series (09/01)

Date and Related – Reality Show 02/09)

You are not special – Series (09/02)

The Counterfeiters – Series (09/02)

Two Worlds Colliding – Film (09/02)

Who will buy my house – Reality (09/02)

Bollywood Incredible Women – Reality (09/02)

