Thor 4 Overtakes Joker and Aquaman at US Box Office

With movie theaters across the US and around the world facing an absurd void of major releases, Thor: Love and Thunder take the opportunity to continue in the weekly top 10.

READ TOO!

At the American box office, the Marvel film grossed US$ 2.7 million in its eighth weekend in theaters. all in all, Thor 4 already invoiced US$ 336.5 million in the US since its debut – the sixth highest grossing of the year in the country.

In addition, the fourth adventure of the god of thunder also surpassed the final box office of several blockbusters hits based on comic books. Are they: Guardians of the Galaxy (US$ 333.7 million), Spider-Man: Homecoming (US$ 334.2 million), Aquaman (US$335 million), joker (US$ 335.4 million) and spiderman 3 ($336.5 million – just $40,000 down from the current total of love and thunder).

Of course, none of this takes inflation into account. Many of these movies were released years ago, when ticket prices were much lower than they are today. Therefore, in adjusted values, some of them surpass love and thunderas is the case with spiderman 3 (US$448.3 million adjusted for inflation), Guardians of the Galaxy (US$ 374 million) and, for now, Back home (US$ 341.6 million) – although the latter will be surpassed in the coming days.

Without inflation, however, Thor 4 is now the 20th highest grossing in the US for a superhero movie, be it Marvel or DC, according to The-Numbers. If you want to move up one more position, however, the next step is still a long way off: Deadpoolwhich grossed $363.07 million in 2016.

Thor 4 is one of the top 20 superhero movies at the US box office

Outside the US, the story is different. At the global box office, love and thunder it has $746 milliona reasonable amount considering the film was not shown in China and Russia – two countries that together contributed $136 million to its predecessor’s $854 million box office, Ragnarok.

Without these two territories, Thor 4 It won’t even come close to the third. However, when we remove the Chinese and Russian box office from the total Ragnarok, it drops to $718 million. In other words: in the common territories of the two films, love and thunder surpassed its more highly praised predecessor.

Until where Thor 4 go? Keep an eye out here on the site for more information and curiosities.

Listen to the Legacy Podcast

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film is now showing in Brazilian cinemas! Is it GOOD or BAD? Check out our review CLICKING HERE!